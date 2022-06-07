Augusta pet shelter reopens after extended pandemic-linked closure

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than two years after closing its indoor facilities to the public after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Augusta Animal Services shelter has reopened.

On March 18, 2020, the shelter closed its doors to the community “out of an abundance of caution due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic,” the city said Tuesday in a news release.

While closed to the public, the shelter maintained staffing levels for internal operations to provide adequate animal care, continued animal adoptions by appointment only and continued to receive owner surrenders and strays, the city said.

“Pet adoptions, reclaims, and surrenders will continue to be handled by our great staff. However, these services will revert back to being handled in our lobby as opposed to outside, which will be much more convenient for the public. Animal Services will still take the necessary precautions in the facility to mitigate the potential risk of spreading COVID-19,” said James Hill, director of Augusta Animal Services.

The shelter, 4164 Mack Lane, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays.

