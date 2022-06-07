Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Augusta pet shelter reopens after extended pandemic-linked closure

Augusta Animal Services
Augusta Animal Services
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than two years after closing its indoor facilities to the public after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Augusta Animal Services shelter has reopened.

On March 18, 2020, the shelter closed its doors to the community “out of an abundance of caution due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic,” the city said Tuesday in a news release.

MORE | World’s oldest dog loves country music and lives in S.C.

While closed to the public, the shelter maintained staffing levels for internal operations to provide adequate animal care, continued animal adoptions by appointment only and continued to receive owner surrenders and strays, the city said.

“Pet adoptions, reclaims, and surrenders will continue to be handled by our great staff. However, these services will revert back to being handled in our lobby as opposed to outside, which will be much more convenient for the public. Animal Services will still take the necessary precautions in the facility to mitigate the potential risk of spreading COVID-19,” said James Hill, director of Augusta Animal Services.

The shelter, 4164 Mack Lane, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Name given for Edgefield 28-year-old killed in accident
Nicolas Mai
Rescuers’ report describes fire that killed 10-year-old
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One person dead after falling out of truck bed in McCormick County
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

Latest News

Pete Facchini of ProtectED Solutions demonstrates how his bullet-proof bookshelves can save...
Cobb County company gains popularity with its bullet-proof bookcases
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Tuesday marks 1 year since Murdaugh killings
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Search warrant draws attention in North Augusta neighborhood