$700,000 in ARP funds gets approved to enhance Riverwalk

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city leaders continued talks Tuesday afternoon over how to use a million dollars in American Rescue Plan Funds for our local parks.

The debate included money for a BBQ pit near Lake Olmstead Stadium, bathroom upgrades for Diamond Lakes, and money for the Riverwalk.

Commissioners decided the Riverwalk would get $700,000 of the one million in funding.

With most of that money going to the Riverwalk, what’s going to change?

“When people come to Augusta, they are going to go down to the Riverwalk before the barbecue pit,” said Catherine McKnight, commissioner for District 3.

One of Augusta’s most iconic tourist attractions, the Riverwalk is one step closer to receiving a much-needed cleanse.

“The barbecue pit does need some work. Does it need it right now at this moment? No, it doesn’t,” she said.

The rest of commission agreed, voting unanimously to move $700,000 dollars of ARP funding towards helping the Riverwalk.

Parks and Rec Director Maurice McDowell said: “If you look at the entire body of the Riverwalk, there are some serious structural issues that we need to look at if we’re going to continue to move forward.”

This vote came after McDowell tried giving a visual presentation on a number of Riverwalk issues. This included temporary fencing, trees uprooting the walkway, and flooding.

McKnight said: “It brings in money, you’ve got the restaurants downtown, people like to take a stroll in the afternoon, evenings.”

