What The Tech: Swiping right to choose your movie

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you add up the total number of movies and shows on Netflix, Prime, Hulu, and other streaming services, you won’t believe how many options there are to watch on any given night.

There are more than 40,000 movies and shows on the major streaming services.

Here’s an app to sort through the chaos and find something everyone wants to watch.

‘What do you want to watch?’ ‘I don’t care.’ ‘How about that?’ ‘No.’ ‘This?’ ‘No.’ ‘This looks good.’ ‘I can’t stand her.’

Does this ever happen in your house? ‘Matched’ could ease the pain of finding something you both want to see.

Download Matched on both phones and choose all the streaming services you have. Now, either person or the entire family can bookmark movies and shows they’re interested in.

Each person can rate movies they’ve seen to build their profile.

It matches their taste in movies with other users who’ve recommended the movies or shows. This gives both Matched users some ideas of things they might enjoy.

Using those suggestions, each person sharing a Matched account is presented with movies available only on the streaming services they get.

Like Tinder, you swipe right for a film you’d like to watch and left for the ones you’re not interested in.

You can read reviews, see who’s in the movie and even watch the preview on YouTube before deciding. When you and your movie partner get a match, it’s saved in a list.

Now, when you both sit down for movie night, you’ll both have movies and shows listed that you both want to watch. So, you don’t spend the whole night trying to find something to watch. That hardly ever ends well.

The Matched app is free for iPhones and Androids, but the app does collect and share some personal data.

