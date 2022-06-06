“We have fun, but we look after each other”: Polo club members come together to help one of their own

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s just a few weeks left in the polo season for the New Bridge Polo Club, in Aiken but Sunday’s match was about more than a game, it helped a member of their community in a time of need.

Three year old Bear Coscia spent nearly two weeks in the hospital battling an emergency appendectomy, prompting polo players like Steve Tipler to want to help out.

“We just know that, the medical bills for a, for the length of time this little boy was in the hospital, were substantial and we wanted to be sure that okay, we’ll relieve some of the pressure,” said Tipler.

Bear is the son of Rueben Coscia, a member and athlete at the club.

“We just felt it was time, that we needed to help one of our own,” said Stacie Simpkins, one of the event’s organizers. “It was very scary for them, so it really helps if the community can pull together and raise some funds.”

“It’s wonderful to see the polo community, rally around the family. They’re special people, and this polo community is special,” said Tipler.

Bear’s mother Andrea Coscia agrees.

“It’s been a little overwhelming, so much, so much love and support, coming from so many places,” said Coscia.

She said she is thankful for their teammates support.

Tipler said supporting one another is what they do, on and off the field.

“We have fun, but we look after each other,” he said.

The club coordinated the event in less than two weeks.

Organizers said they had already raised several thousand dollars to help out the family before the event even started.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.