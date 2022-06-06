WATCH LIVE: S.C. family speaks on teen’s beating in DJJ custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Racial Justice Network along with the family of 16-year-old Divine Johnson is holding a news conference on Monday morning.

Watch the live stream above.

Johnson was being housed at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice when he was attacked and beaten so severely that he had to be hospitalized.

The National Racial Justice Network and the family is requesting a full investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division as well as immediate answers as to how this happened and what policy is being implemented to guarantee that this never happens again.

