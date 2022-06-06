Submit Photos/Videos
Vice President Harris to visit Columbia as special guest at Blue Palmetto Dinner

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Midlands this week.

The South Carolina Democratic Party announced Monday Harris will be a special guest on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Blue Palmetto Dinner.

The event will be held at the Columbia Convention Center. This will be the first time the event has been held in nearly two years.

Vice President Kamala Harris is the special guest for Friday's Blue Palmetto Dinner.
Vice President Kamala Harris is the special guest for Friday's Blue Palmetto Dinner.

