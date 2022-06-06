Suspect’s name revealed in Allendale shooting last week

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged Savion Jabbar Riddle, 19, of Allendale, with attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week.

SLED’s assistance was requested by Allendale Police Chief Lawrence Wiggins in the investigation of Wednesday night’s shooting.

Riddle was booked at the Allendale County Detention Center.

According to an arrest warrant, Riddle was identified as a witness to be brandishing a gun around 6 p.m. Wednesday while standing outside a mobile home in the Patterson Trailer Park. As the witness drove past, Riddle waved a black gun in the direction of the witness, who then heard six or seven gunshots, according to the arrest warrant.

The victim was inside an apartment and was hit in the head when a bullet entered through a window, according to the arrest warrant.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting was among a string of violent crimes that’s left a trail of injuries and deaths across the CSRA.

Just since the Allendale shooting, four people have died in murder-suicides in Aiken County .

TACKLING LOCAL CRIME:

Other deadly crimes since April 14 in the CSRA include:

