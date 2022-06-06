Roadway roundup: More temporary closures scheduled in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are a few temporary lane closures set in Columbia County this week while crews continue to work on a roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road.

The Traffic Engineering and Operations Department continues to remind everyone: whenever you approach a work zone to slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. And always watch for changes in road signs and be aware of any crew flaggers.

Starting Monday, June 6, will be a lane closure at the intersection of Lewiston Road and Columbia Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be in effect until June 17.

The Interstate 20 eastbound on-ramp from Lewiston Road will also be closed until June 17 during the same hours.

Also starting Monday, there will be a lane closure on William Few Parkway, from Lewiston Road to Columbia Road. The closure will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue until June 10.

If you live in or near the Steven Point Subdivision, you should also be aware of some lane closures due to road paving. The following roads will have closures:

Stevens Way, Stevens Xing, and, Stevens Ct

These lanes closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will go through June 30. When the lane closure is in effect, traffic will be controlled by flaggers on each end of the lane closure.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.