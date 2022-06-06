President Biden nominates new U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Whitehouse announced Monday that President Joe Biden is nominating a new U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

Biden nominated Adair Ford Boroughs to the position.

Boroughs most recently was a founding member of Boroughs Bryant, LLC. Between 2017 through 2019 she served as the Executive Director of Charleston Legal Access.

She served as the law clerk for Judge Richard M. Gergle on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina from 2013 to 2017.

Her trial attorney experience includes time serving in the Tax Division of the United States Department of Justice from 2007 to 2013.

She graduated from Stanford Law School in 2007.

I am honored and humbled by the President’s nomination to be U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. 1/4 https://t.co/9EUaIpLalZ — Adair Ford Boroughs (@AdairFromSC) June 6, 2022

More information about Boroughs can be found at the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.