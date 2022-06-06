Photographer gives back by spotlighting local businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One photographer wanted to highlight local women. Now, she’s giving back to the community again.

The pandemic was hard on everyone, especially small businesses. Here’s the story of how Jeri Beckworth is using her gift to spread some positivity.

“When we became debt-free, we decided, my husband and I, that we’d like to give back in any way that we could,” said Beckworth, Jeri Ann Photography.

Beckworth has been a photographer for 15 years and became debt-free three years ago.

The pandemic did slow things down, but as soon as she was able to return to in-person photo shoots, she wanted to pay it forward.

“I thought, ‘how can I help these businesses?’ I realized that I could use photography to help market them, promote them and share with the world what kind of business they have,” she said.

She announced she’s offering up her free services to one business a month for a year.

Her first one: The SolFood Kitchen.

Melanie Harvey, owner, The SolFood Kitchen said: “Growing a clientele during a pandemic was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

They were supposed to open in April of 2020 but pushed it back to August when there was still a lot of uncertainty.

“We were pretty upset about it, but I honestly took the quarantine and ran with it. I used that time to create our menu,” she said.

Even without small business relief during the pandemic, she’s grateful she’s still standing.

“Everything happens for a reason, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity. It’s been a struggle. So, any help is very greatly appreciated,” said Harvey.

Beckworth has business nominations open on her website and Facebook page.

