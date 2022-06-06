Orangeburg County man arrested on tax evasion charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man was arrested Monday on charges of tax evasion.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested David Cortez Marshall, Jr., 31 of Orangeburg. Marshall operated Level 8 Communications, LLC, a technology company.

Investigators said from 2019 through 2021 he failed to report sales for his company, totaling $1.1 million. SCDOR said he collected $74,416 in Sales Tax. An arrest warrant said this was accomplished, “through misrepresentation and use of shell companies.”

These taxes were not remitted to the SCDOR. Investigators said multiple bank accounts were used to help conceal the money.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.