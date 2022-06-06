One person dead after falling out of truck bed in McCormick County

MCCORMICK COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after they fell out of the back of a pick up truck traveling down US-378.

According to the agency, the victim was riding with three other men from Edgefield. They were headed west on US-378, but near Christian Road the victim fell out of the cargo area of the truck and into a ditch.

Authorities say they were driven to the hospital, and later succumbed to their injuries.

The identity of the victim was not released.

