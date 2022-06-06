Submit Photos/Videos
One on One with Richard Rogers│ The historic Charles Hammond House

By Richard Rogers
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charles Hammond house is one of the oldest homes in South Carolina.

Sitting right on Martintown Road in North Augusta, it’s a piece of local history that has been carefully preserved for a new generation to enjoy.

The home was built sometime around 1770 and started falling apart until a local businessman named James O’Neal stepped in to save it.

O’Neal is our latest guest on One on One with Richard Rogers.

You can check out the Hammond House website to learn more history and see videos of the renovation: charleshammondhouse.com

