One dead in Orangeburg County single-vehicle crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.

The accident happened on Monday around 3:12 p.m., on I-26 westbound near mile marker 164.

Troopers say the BMW Sedan was traveling westbound on I-26 when it ran off the road and struck several trees.

The driver was transported to the hospital, and the passenger is deceased.

Troopers are still investigating the crash. The name of the driver has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.