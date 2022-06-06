Submit Photos/Videos
Name given for Edgefield 28-year-old killed in accident

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The coroner has released the name of a man who died Saturday in a McCormick County accident.

Aladdin Harris, 28, of Edgefield died in the accident that happened around 11 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, he died after falling out of the back of a pickup.

McCormick County Coroner Faye Puckett wouldn’t verify that account of how he died but would provide no further details.

According to SCHP, the accident happened as the victim was riding with three other men from Edgefield around 11 p.m. west on U.S. 378. Near Christian Road the victim fell out of the cargo area of the truck and into a ditch. Authorities say he was driven to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

