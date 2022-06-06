Submit Photos/Videos
Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says

Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.

Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. told WIS that 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after a female patient who was committed to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital with “mental and emotional” issues struck Robinson in the groin on May 31.

Baker said Robinson collapsed, went into cardiac arrest, and was hospitalized in the ICU until he died days later. He said an autopsy was performed on June 3, but the results are still pending.

The Sumter Police Department identified the person who attacked Robinson as 27-year-old Imani Cox, and she was charged with assault and battery.

Jail workers confirmed Cox is still in custody, and court records show she has been granted a $7,500 surety bond but has not posted it.

Police said Robinson worked at the hospital as a mental health technician.

“He worked for us for 11 years and was well-loved by his team members,” the hospital said in a statement, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to our team member’s loved ones and to our Tuomey hospital family who share his loss.”

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

