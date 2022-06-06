Submit Photos/Videos
Firefighters respond to fire call at Aiken YMCA

By Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters are responding to the Aiken YMCA for reports of a structure fire.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:21 a.m. for reports of a fire being inside one of the studios at the Aiken YMCA on Trolley Line Rd.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide details as we learn more.

