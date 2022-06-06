Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station

At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a shooting last week on Wrightsboro Road that injured one person and led to the arrest of another.

The shooting was reported around 9:39 a.m. Friday at a BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road in front of the Augusta Mall.

MORE | Pair of murder-suicides adds to anguish in Aiken County

The victim had been shot multiple times but was able to provide information about the shooter before being rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told authorities the shooter was a man named Nolan who works at Sbarro Pizza and drives a red Jeep. While trying to secure the parking lot, deputies learned there was a red Jeep at a drive-thru window at a nearby bank.

Nolan Alston
Nolan Alston(Contributed)

“I approached the passenger side of the vehicle and ordered the driver, later identified as Nolan Alston, to show me his hands,” a deputy wrote in the incident report. “When he turned toward me I observed that he was black male wearing a black Sbarro Pizza uniform shirt.”

The deputy also reported seeing a Smith & Wesson handgun on the passenger seat.

Alston, 38, was taken into custody and was being held Monday in Richmond County jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner identifies man found at marina
Brandon Alexander Mathis
Missing Augusta man identified as body found near marina
100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville.
Couple dead in Warrenville murder-suicide, 2nd in Aiken County in 48 hours
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One person dead after falling out of truck bed in McCormick County
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Name given for Edgefield 28-year-old killed in accident

Latest News

I-TEAM: Bone marrow donation for local third-grader
I-TEAM: Bone marrow donation for local third-grader
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County school leaders discuss safety procedures for active shooter event
Aiken County school officials share their active-shooter preparations
Aiken County school leaders discuss safety procedures for an active shooter event
How to watch Cribbs in the CLE online
What The Tech: Swiping right to choose your movie
What The Tech: Swiping right choose your movie
What The Tech: Swiping right to choose your movie