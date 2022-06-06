Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a shooting last week on Wrightsboro Road that injured one person and led to the arrest of another.

The shooting was reported around 9:39 a.m. Friday at a BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road in front of the Augusta Mall.

The victim had been shot multiple times but was able to provide information about the shooter before being rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told authorities the shooter was a man named Nolan who works at Sbarro Pizza and drives a red Jeep. While trying to secure the parking lot, deputies learned there was a red Jeep at a drive-thru window at a nearby bank.

Nolan Alston (Contributed)

“I approached the passenger side of the vehicle and ordered the driver, later identified as Nolan Alston, to show me his hands,” a deputy wrote in the incident report. “When he turned toward me I observed that he was black male wearing a black Sbarro Pizza uniform shirt.”

The deputy also reported seeing a Smith & Wesson handgun on the passenger seat.

Alston, 38, was taken into custody and was being held Monday in Richmond County jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.