Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying mostly dry through Tuesday. Storms and hotter weather returns by midweek.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More sunny weather and low humidity can be expected today and Tuesday, but temperatures will begin to warm up a bit each day with highs near 90 Monday and lower to middle 90s Tuesday. A very low chance of an isolated shower cannot be completely ruled out as well.

A cold front will try to nudge into the area Wednesday, but as is common this time of year, it will likely stall near our area. The result will be a return of mainly afternoon and early evening thunderstorms Wednesday. We will likely stay on the warm side of the front, so highs will be in the lower to middle 90s Wednesday through Friday with lows on the muggy side in the upper 60s to around 70. Isolated rain chances will continue into Thursday and Friday as well.

Forecast models are starting to point toward a new storm system moving into our area next weekend which could result in a decent chance of rain Saturday into Sunday. Keep it here for updates.

