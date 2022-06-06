Submit Photos/Videos
Departments at Children’s Hospital of Georgia compete to raise awareness, funds

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Children’s Hospital of Georgia just wrapped up its ‘May is for Miracles’ campaign.

It’s a way for staff to raise funds for the hospital they love and the families they help.

We were there as judges took to the halls to see which department was decked out the most.

May is for Miracles was started not only to raise awareness but also money for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

MORE | How you can help Children’s Hospital of Georgia

“When anyone in our community visits some of our partners such as Costco, Panda Express, Walmart, Dairy Queen, and the list goes on. When they’re asked to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network they understand 100% of that donation goes to our Children’s Hospital of Georgia,” said Kelsey McCullough, CMN philanthropy coordinator.

All Augusta University departments are asked to participate, whether that’s purchasing balloons themselves or raising money through the community. They then turn around and use the balloons to make a creative display.

Everyone has one mission, and that’s giving back to their hospital.

Brittney Watkins, post-anesthesia care unit, CHOG said: “We love our kids. We enjoy being together and working with the kids every day. We want what’s best for them ultimately, and all of this money is going to go back to things that are going to help them and help us treat them to the best of our ability.”

MORE | ‘We didn’t think he would survive’: Fighting heart disease in kids

Twenty departments participated in the fundraiser, and 11 chose to create a display with the balloons.

Aubrey Slaughter, pediatric pharmacy, CHOG said: “We chose to do a space theme this year because our children at CHOG are out of this world. We all know that they are amazing and want to give them a chance to welcome them to our galaxy as well. We actually incorporated some of their artwork as well with some astronauts around our display.”

CHOG raised more than $6,300 from this campaign. Departments were judged on the best overall display, most creative, most interactive, and most money raised.

Jennifer Leisey, Health Center Credit Union said: “Our reasoning or why we were going with this design was because we really love supporting the child life aspect of the children’s hospital and we wanted to go with children at play and that spirit of play and the healing properties.”

The judges consisted of Children Miracle Network partners, hospital leadership, and CHOG ambassadors.

MORE | 6-year-old overcomes adversity at Children’s Hospital of Georgia

For 12-year-old Eleanor Russell, the children’s hospital was there when she needed it.

“It means a lot to me, and it’s always been great feeling the support and knowing they are there,” said Russell.

The next time you’re asked to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network, know you’re helping faces like Russell and CHOG.

“It just shows how much people like truly care about everyone here, and it makes me feel so happy that I am a part of such a great thing,” she said.

