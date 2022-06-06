Charges revealed against S.C.’s ‘Doc’ Antle of ‘Tiger King’ fame

FLORENCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Complaints were unsealed Monday against the owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari, who is best known nationally for his appearances on the Netflix documentary “Tiger King.”

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, 62, was arrested booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.

Antle and Andrew Jon “Omar” Sawyer, 52, both of Myrtle Beach, have been charged in a federal complaint with money laundering crimes involving more than $500,000.

According to the complaint, which was unsealed Monday in a federal courtroom in Florence, Antle is the owner and operator of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S), also known as the Myrtle Beach Safari, a 50-acre wildlife tropical preserve in Myrtle Beach.

Sawyer is Antle’s employee and business associate.

The complaint alleges that over the past four months, Antle and Sawyer laundered $505,000 in cash they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States.

Specifically, according to the complaint, Antle and Sawyer would launder the cash by providing checks from a business controlled by Antle and a business controlled by Sawyer, federal prosecutors said.

Those checks falsely claimed they were remitted for construction work being performed at the Myrtle Beach Safari, when in reality the checks were simply a means to allow the recipients to appear to have legitimate income, according to prosecutors.

In exchange, Antle and Sawyer received a 15% fee of any amount laundered, prosecutors allege.

The complaint alleges that Antle discussed his plan to conceal the cash he received by inflating tourist numbers at the Myrtle Beach Safari, and that in the past he had used bulk cash receipts to purchase animals for which he could not use checks.

Antle and Sawyer each face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for the charges in the complaint, and they are currently detained.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation . Assistant U.S. Attorneys Derek A. Shoemake and Amy Bower are prosecuting the case.

