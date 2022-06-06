Burke County officials have renewed focus on missing man case

BURKE COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - For six years, a Burke County family has prayed, waited, and searched for answers in the disappearance of Simon Powell.

He was last seen on June 1, 2016. The next day investigators found his white Ford pickup truck burned.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is upping the reward for information in the case to $30,000.

Here’s why there’s renewed focus on bringing Powell home.

Williams says as time goes by, the longer it takes to solve a case. But as time passes, circumstances and people can change.

“We need closure,” said Juanita Powell, daughter-in-law.

The family of Powell is praying for closure and says six years is too long.

Williams said: “We’ll like to bring a close to this case.”

Details are vague in the disappearance of Powell. Despite police finding his burned truck in 2016, there has been no trace of Powell for six years.

“We know that foul play is involved here. We know that he did not voluntarily leave his family,” he said.

Investigators are now offering a $30,000 reward for anyone with information about his disappearance.

“We can’t do it without the public. We can’t do it without the community,” said Williams.

Powell’s family says they never would imagine this happening to them.

James Mobley, Powell’s stepson said: “It’s like a bad dream. You never think about one of your family members going missing. It’s really frustrating. You don’t have anything to go off of. After six years, you would think someone would come forward and say something.”

Powell said: “We just don’t understand why, how, for what.”

Family members say he was a loving, nice business owner who would help anyone in need. They are praying for answers to be revealed.

“It’s a lot of family members that are hurting. He recently had a sister that passed. She passed with that on her heart,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133 or 706-554-6633.

