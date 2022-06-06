As U.S. gas prices soar, Augusta is near bottom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As gas prices surge to record levels nationally, we can take comfort that we have the lowest fuel prices in the country right now.

Nationally, the average is $4.87 Monday, according to AAA.

In nine states, gas is averaging over $5 per gallon. In California, it’s $6.30 per gallon.

But gas is only averaging $4.29 a gallon in Georgia. Augusta drivers are enjoying an even better deal, at $4.27 per gallon here on Monday.

Still, that’s 15 cents more than a week ago and $1.40 more than a year ago.

In South Carolina, the average on Monday is $4.47 per gallon, up 22 cents from a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average Monday is $4.46, up nearly 20 cents in a week.

Georgia’s low prices are mostly a result of Gov. Brian Kemp’s suspension of the state gas tax.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said prices will stay high as long as demand grows and the supply remains tight.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” he said.

“Will we see a hurricane disrupt refining? If we do, that could prolong how long it will take to see a reprieve in prices. We’re simply biding time until the next major headline.”

Tips from AAA

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

