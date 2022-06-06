Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

As U.S. gas prices soar, Augusta is near bottom

Peachtree TV 7:30-8
By Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As gas prices surge to record levels nationally, we can take comfort that we have the lowest fuel prices in the country right now.

Nationally, the average is $4.87 Monday, according to AAA.

In nine states, gas is averaging over $5 per gallon. In California, it’s $6.30 per gallon.

MORE | Roadway roundup: More temporary closures set in Columbia County

But gas is only averaging $4.29 a gallon in Georgia. Augusta drivers are enjoying an even better deal, at $4.27 per gallon here on Monday.

Still, that’s 15 cents more than a week ago and $1.40 more than a year ago.

In South Carolina, the average on Monday is $4.47 per gallon, up 22 cents from a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average Monday is $4.46, up nearly 20 cents in a week.

Georgia’s low prices are mostly a result of Gov. Brian Kemp’s suspension of the state gas tax.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said prices will stay high as long as demand grows and the supply remains tight.

MORE | Career fairs scheduled for local job seekers

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” he said.

“Will we see a hurricane disrupt refining? If we do, that could prolong how long it will take to see a reprieve in prices. We’re simply biding time until the next major headline.”

Tips from AAA

  • Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.
  • Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Enroll in fuel savings programs.
  • Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy.
  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.
  • Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner identifies man found at marina
Brandon Alexander Mathis
Missing Augusta man identified as body found near marina
100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville.
Couple dead in Warrenville murder-suicide, 2nd in Aiken County in 48 hours
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One person dead after falling out of truck bed in McCormick County
Dominick Hopgood
Public’s help sought in search for Richmond County burglary suspect

Latest News

Revised Project Pascalis hotel design
Architects revise Aiken hotel plans to blend better with downtown
Peachtree TV 7:30-8 - VOD
Swimply
Georgia couple says renting out pool through app helps pay their mortgage
GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project