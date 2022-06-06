Architects revise Aiken hotel plans to blend better with downtown

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The creators of a downtown revitalization project have made some major changes due to input from Aiken residents.

Architects will officially unveil those changes to Project Pascalis and seek more public reaction on Tuesday.

Project Pascalis includes demolition of the crumbling Hotel Aiken and its decaying surroundings. They’d be replaced by a new hotel and conference center, apartments, a parking garage and retail locations.

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission said Monday that some of the latest revisions are meant to “soften” the new hotel’s look.

Earlier renderings showed a modern five-story white hotel building with contemporary windows featuring black trim.

Original Project Pascalis hotel design and criticism. (Contributed)

In many ways, it looked more appropriate to a large city, members of the public and the commission told the designers. They said the white color was too “cold” and the storefronts didn’t seen appropriate for Aiken.

The revised design features a four-story building in a more beige color scheme that includes more brick.

There are more historic-looking architectural accents, including keystones on the corner section.

The guestroom windows harken to an earlier time, appearing more vertical and with more space between them.

The ground-level storefronts are set back from the street and framed by a series of brick columns separated by arches. Historic-looking coach lamps adorn the columns.

Revised hotel design for Project Pascalis. (Contributed)

The new design also returns two-way traffic and parking to Newberry Street, re-establishing the historic street grid.

The designs will be displayed during a public drop-in event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Southwest.

Comment and suggestion cards and drop boxes will be available to register feedback

Raines Development architect Stephen Overcash and Project Manager Brandon Graham will be present. The commission’s Tim O’Briant will also be present along with developers for individual and small group discussions.

Hotel area layout for Project Pascalis. (Contributed)

