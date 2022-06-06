911 calls released after 5 children found unresponsive in car in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Authorities have released the 911 calls from the day five children were found unresponsive in a car at a North Charleston strip mall.

North Charleston Police said they were called to the 2000 block of McMillian Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. on June 2.

A woman told officers she had picked up four of the five kids from school and had stopped at the strip mall to get something to eat. She said she was inside for five minutes when she noticed one of the kids was unresponsive.

Police later said they ran tests on the vehicle, detecting dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide within minutes.

In one exchange between a caller and dispatchers, the dispatcher could be heard trying to find out more about what was happening as bystanders bust out one of the car’s windows and get the children out.

“The child is passed out,” the caller said. “They’re trying to get him out of the car now. Oh my God. Is the baby breathing? Is the baby breathing? Is the baby breathing?”

The dispatcher asked, “How long have they been in there?”

“Is the baby breathing?” the caller said.

“Ma’am,” the dispatcher said.

“The baby, is she breathing?” the caller said.

“Ma’am, how long has she been in there?” the dispatcher asked.

“Please, please, please,” the caller said.

“How long has she been in there?” the dispatcher asked.

“Come on, baby. Come on, baby,” the caller said.

Police said bystanders and officers performed life-saving measures on the children until help arrived.

They were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

