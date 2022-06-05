Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Warrenville man succumbs to injuries after apparent murder, suicide attempt

100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville.
100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville.(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says the man who allegedly shot his girlfriend before turning a gun on himself has succumbed to his injuries.

On Friday, June 3rd, deputies say they responded to shots fired at the home, and found 34-year-old Lacey Toole deceased in a front yard, and located her boyfriend out back.

The Aiken County Coroner says John Williams passed away sometime before noon on Sunday, and their office was alerted of his passing around 3 p.m..

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville, S.C.
Woman dead in Aiken Co. murder, suicide attempt
Police lights
Coroner identifies man found at marina
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Subject in custody, one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Yellow police tape blocks a roadway near a shooting scene in Aiken on June 2, 2022.
Aiken County coroner identifies couple killed in murder-suicide
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: Family files wrongful death suit against first responders

Latest News

Police lights
Coroner identifies man found at marina
Experts share fire safety advice in wake of deadly Martinez fire
Experts share fire safety advice in wake of deadly Martinez fire
Experts share fire safety advice in wake of deadly Martinez fire
Experts share fire safety advice in wake of deadly Martinez fire
New ‘Ember of Hope’ mural unveiled in Augusta
New ‘Ember of Hope’ mural unveiled in Augusta