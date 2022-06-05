Warrenville man succumbs to injuries after apparent murder, suicide attempt

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says the man who allegedly shot his girlfriend before turning a gun on himself has succumbed to his injuries.

On Friday, June 3rd, deputies say they responded to shots fired at the home, and found 34-year-old Lacey Toole deceased in a front yard, and located her boyfriend out back.

The Aiken County Coroner says John Williams passed away sometime before noon on Sunday, and their office was alerted of his passing around 3 p.m..

