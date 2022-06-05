First ever “Rockin and Raftin” floats into North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. . (WRDW/WAGT) -North Augusta’s Parks and Rec department organized the city’s first ever “Rockin and Raftin” event today with the hopes of getting more people out on the river.

It was a race to the finish in several different events like solo kayaking, rowing inflatable floats, and even a build your own boat category.

I spoke to city leaders to find out how this event started, and competitors, like the Clifford family who competed in the build your own boat category.

They used bungee cords, backpacks, and other unconventional materials for their raft.

“It’s been a good fifteen years since I’ve built a poncho raft, so I was hopeful it was going to work, but I had great assistants here with Jimmy and Abby to give me good motoring on the back,” said Jim Clifford.

“we were excited to have a functional raft that floated the entire distance.”

Also floating down the river, Autumn Currence is learning more about the area she now calls home, after moving here just a few months ago.

“I’ve never been here, never seen any of this so it was neat to be able to see what all’s around here,” said Currence.

Now, she also knows just what to do when her sister Nikki Perkins comes to visit.

“To know that we have things like this that we can do, while we’re here and we visit pretty regularly, so this will just be more of an opportunity for us to hang out,” said Perkins.

These new found hobbies can even help boost business across the River Region like the Bicycle Peddlers in Columbia County.

“It gets people interested, a lot of people dont know how to kayak and they’re afraid of water, sometimes you see somebody out there realizing it’s not as difficult as it looks,” said Danielle Clark, an employee at the Bicycle Peddlers.

The memories created and new hobbies found here happened because City Council asked how the community wanted more use from the river front.

After citizens said they wanted an event to race, have live music, and food trucks, Rockin and Raftin was created.

“Our Parks and Recreation and tourism folks really worked hard on this and what we’re doing today is planting a flag,” said Mayor Briton Williams. “We need to use the river and we need to use this property.”

He said the turn out shows the event was successful and this is something he hopes to keep hosting and making it larger each year.

“To see the people who are wanting to actually participate, it just goes to show that people are attracted to Water and there’s no reason why we cant do more things on the water,” said Mayor Williams.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.