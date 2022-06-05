Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Coroner called to 5th Street Marina

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirms he’s been called to the 5th Street Marina.

According to the sheriff’s office, at around 7:14 p.m. they received a call about a deceased man in the water. The coroner’s office says the body appears to have been in the water for several days.

The sheriff’s office says the death is being deemed suspicious, though not yet a homicide. The body will be sent to the GBI for autopsy and positive identification.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Subject in custody, one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville, S.C.
Woman dead in Aiken Co. murder, suicide attempt
Yellow police tape blocks a roadway near a shooting scene in Aiken on June 2, 2022.
Aiken County coroner identifies couple killed in murder-suicide
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Former Augusta landlord sentenced in multi-million-dollar fraud
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: Family files wrongful death suit against first responders

Latest News

Experts share fire safety advice in wake of deadly Martinez fire
Experts share fire safety advice in wake of deadly Martinez fire
Experts share fire safety advice in wake of deadly Martinez fire
Experts share fire safety advice in wake of deadly Martinez fire
New ‘Ember of Hope’ mural unveiled in Augusta
New ‘Ember of Hope’ mural unveiled in Augusta
Aiken County deputies respond to shooting
Aiken County deputies respond to shooting