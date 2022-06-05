Coroner called to 5th Street Marina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirms he’s been called to the 5th Street Marina.

According to the sheriff’s office, at around 7:14 p.m. they received a call about a deceased man in the water. The coroner’s office says the body appears to have been in the water for several days.

The sheriff’s office says the death is being deemed suspicious, though not yet a homicide. The body will be sent to the GBI for autopsy and positive identification.

