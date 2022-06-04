Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police detective arrested after allegedly pulling gun on citizen in Las Vegas

Colin Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is...
Colin Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is currently assigned to the Theft Crimes Bureau.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was arrested for drawing his gun on a citizen during a driving altercation, the department announced.

Colin Snyder was arrested Thursday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under the color of law in connection with an incident on May 19.

According to LVMPD, Synder got into an altercation while driving in a neighborhood near N. Buffalo Drive and Regatta Drive. After the initial incident, Snyder drove his personal vehicle to his home and returned in his unmarked police vehicle to the citizen’s location.

Police said the incident escalated further and Snyder drew his firearm on the citizen.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Snyder violated the law, and an arrest warrant was issued,” LVMPD said. Synder then surrendered to police and was booked into Clark County Detention Center.

Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is currently assigned to the Theft Crimes Bureau. LVMPD said he will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the confirmation of charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow police tape blocks a roadway near a shooting scene in Aiken on June 2, 2022.
Aiken County coroner identifies couple killed in murder-suicide
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Subject in custody, one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Former Augusta landlord sentenced in multi-million-dollar fraud
100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville, S.C.
Deputies respond to shooting in Aiken County
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston

Latest News

A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
FILE - In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses...
Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war
Experts share fire safety advice in wake of deadly Martinez fire
Experts share fire safety advice in wake of deadly Martinez fire