Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Milestone birthday: Twin sisters celebrate turning 102 years old

Twin sisters celebrate a milestone birthday. (Source: KMBC)
By Alan Shope
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A set of twins reached a rare milestone birthday.

Elouise Lyons and her twin sister recently celebrated turning 102 years old. And people came together at Glenwood Village in Overland Park to throw a party.

Her son, Paul Lyons, said the key to his mom’s longevity is positivity and a daily shot of whiskey.

“That’s something she’s been doing for years and years,” Paul Lyons said.

Elouise Lyons calls Missouri home these days while her sister is in California. She said they both have apparently done something right to get to 102.

Their generation has probably seen more changes in the world than just about anyone.

“When she was born, they had just started flying airplanes. I can’t imagine that,” Paul Lyons said.

And though the sisters currently live apart, the two said they plan to meet virtually on Zoom over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Subject in custody, one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Yellow police tape blocks a roadway near a shooting scene in Aiken on June 2, 2022.
Aiken County coroner identifies couple killed in murder-suicide
100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville, S.C.
Woman dead in Aiken Co. murder, suicide attempt
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Former Augusta landlord sentenced in multi-million-dollar fraud
Augusta University
NCAA finds AU men’s basketball guilty of academic misconduct

Latest News

Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher...
‘I’m still in shock’: Friends turn $20 lottery scratch-off into $2 million grand prize
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital
Abbott Nutrition has restarted its formula plant.
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during...
No. 1 Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title