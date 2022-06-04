Experts share fire safety advice in wake of deadly Martinez fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three days after the death of a 10-year-old boy in a house fire, the gravity of the loss has parents wondering, ‘what about my kids?’

What should they do if caught in a fire?

We talked to the experts to find out and met with a local family who lost everything in a fire.

“We lost everything. I mean everything,” Kristy Tinsley, home fire victim.

The Tinsley family lived in their trailer in Warrenville for 20 years, but that changed when their generator caught fire in February.

Milton Tinsley, home fire victim said: “We lost a lot of stuff, but we gained a lot too, you know? We still got each other, and that’s the most important thing.”

Tinsley managed to run into the house and save their 16-year-old son and two dogs while it burned. It took about 20 minutes for their home to completely burn to the ground.

Captain Brian Brazier, fire division, Aiken County Public Safety said: “Fires are burning hotter, faster, and now, on average, you only have three to four minutes to escape a house fire once your smoke alarm goes off or a fire is activated.”

Brazier says modern homes have more open floor plans and synthetic materials. When homes contained mostly natural materials, you would have about 13 to 17 minutes to escape. Now, the smoke is more toxic than ever and shortens the window of escape.

He says the priority is to prepare your house and any elderly family members or kids you live with.

“Teach them two ways to escape every room in the house. Be sure that once they leave, they don’t go back in to retrieve toys or pets or anything like that. Once you get out, stay out. A lot of people don’t like to hear it, but residential sprinkler systems save lives every day,” said Brazier.

Closing your bedroom door every night is a safeguard to slow down the spread of the fire and give you more time to escape.

The Tinsley family says they learned a lot after their original home was destroyed and are grateful to their family and to God that they’re alive.

The biggest lifesaver is properly placed smoke alarms, at least one on each floor of your house and near sleeping areas. Keeping the batteries fresh could be an annoying chore that saves your family’s life.

