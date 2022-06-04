Deputies respond to shooting in Aiken County
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday evening, Aiken County deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Pelzer Street.
Authorities say this situation was domestic-related. The suspect shot the mother of his kids before turning the gun on himself.
The condition of the suspect and victim is unknown.
The call came in at 6:34 p.m., according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials confirm a second location, the 500 block of Villa Oak Court, is related to this investigation.
Check WRDW.com for updates.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our News 12 crew reports there is no power on the block. Deputies responded to Augusta Road after a vehicle struck a light pole seven minutes away from Pelzer Street. As of 9:30 p.m., 375 customers are affected by the outage.
It’s one of the latest incidents in a string of shootings that’s left a trail of injuries and deaths across the CSRA.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that happened Thursday.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Allendale.
On Tuesday night, someone opened fire at a graduation party in Barnwell County, destroying several cars, injuring some people, and causing emotional trauma.
And on Sunday, a shooting killed two people at a large gathering with about 1,000 people in Sandersville, Ga.
Other deadly crimes since April 14 in the CSRA include:
- On May 7, the body of Joseph McKinnon, 60, was found at 102 Tanglewood Drive in Trenton. Authorities determined he’d died of a heart attack after strangling and burying his girlfriend, Patricia Dent, 65, in the yard.
- On May 3, Charles L. Bradley, 49, of Aiken, was shot dead while in a car at Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street. That shooting was among a string of them that night in Aiken, although the other shootings didn’t hurt anyone.
- Shooting just before 7:30 p.m. on April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.
- On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.
- On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Authorities released a photo of a car suspected to have been linked to that slaying. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty.
- Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.
- JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
- Sandersville police found the body of a man on April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.
- Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. on April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.
