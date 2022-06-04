Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Nice weekend with temperatures slightly cooler than average.
By Chris Still
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cool front that brought a round of thunderstorms to the area Friday evening will usher in cooler and less humid weather to our area for the weekend into early next week. After a few days of sunny, warm days followed by clear and cool nights, we will start a warming trend by midweek with highs returning to the 90s Tuesday through Friday. As humidity creeps up, late day storm chances return Wednesday through Friday.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has a look at the weekend forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Fort Gordon, as well as the latest of the tropics.

Saturday will be a partly sunny and mild for June day with highs in the middle 80s. There may be a few scattered thunderstorms after 4 p.m. southern locations like Millen, Sylvania, Allendale and Bamberg as the sea breeze pushes in from the southeast late in the day. Winds will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Expect mainly clear skies Saturday night with temperatures cooling quickly through the 70s in the evening into the lower to middle 60s by daybreak Sunday morning.
Winds will be from the northeast at 2 to 6 mph.

Sunny skies will be the order of the day Sunday with unseasonably low humidity. Highs will be a few degrees below average in the middle to upper 80s with winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday looks mostly dry with hotter highs back close to 90. Temperatures next week are expected to return to the low to mid-90s with summer humidity and scattered afternoon storms returning Wednesday through Friday.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on the tropics, the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season was this past Wednesday and we are already tracking what’s being referred to as Potential Cyclone One near Cuba. This area is actually remnants of Hurricane Agatha that formed in the Pacific and made landfall along the Western Mexico coastline on Memorial Day. The storm is expected to re-strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico later today becoming the first named tropical storm (Alex) of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It will impact southern Florida with heavy rain and windy conditions Saturday and then head harmlessly out to sea.

