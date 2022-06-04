Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cool front that brought a round of thunderstorms to the area Friday evening will usher in cooler and less humid weather to our area for the weekend into early next week. After a few days of sunny, warm days followed by clear and cooler nights, we will start a warming trend by midweek with highs returning to the 90s Tuesday through Friday. As humidity creeps up, late-day storm chances return Wednesday through Saturday.

Saturday will be partly sunny and mild for June day with highs in the middle 80s. There may be a few scattered thunderstorms after 4 p.m. in southern locations like Millen, Sylvania, Allendale, and Bamberg as the sea breeze pushes in from the southeast late in the day. Winds will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Nice and sunny at Clarks Hill the next few days with water temps in the low 80s. (WRDW)

Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Saturday night with temperatures cooling quickly through the 70s in the evening into the lower to middle 60s by daybreak Sunday morning. Winds will be from the northeast at 2 to 6 mph.

Sunny skies will be the order of the day Sunday with unseasonably low humidity. Highs will be a few degrees below average in the middle to upper 80s with winds from the northeast at 7 to 12 mph.

Monday looks mostly dry with hotter highs back close to 90. Temperatures next week are expected to return to the low to mid-90s with summer humidity and scattered afternoon storms returning Wednesday through Friday.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on the tropics, the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season was this past Wednesday and we are already tracking what’s being referred to as Potential Cyclone One moving over the Florida Peninsula. This storm will likely strengthen off the Southeast Coast as it moves northeast towards Bermuda. This storm will not impact the CSRA.

