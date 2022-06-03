Submit Photos/Videos
SLED requests to exhume body of former Murdaugh housekeeper

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has requested to exhume the body of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield died after allegedly falling at the Murdaugh home in 2018. She was then taken to a hospital in Savannah, Ga before being airlifted to a hospital in Summerville. Satterfield remained in the hospital for three weeks before she died from a subdural hematoma.

On Wednesday, Murdaugh confessed to owing the sons of Satterfield more than $4.3 million.

Satterfield’s sons hired attorney Cory Fleming to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Murdaugh, but investigators allege they never received that money. Indictments filed on March 10 state Murdaugh and Fleming worked together to steal millions from insurance companies, Satterfield’s sons, and her estate.

Attorneys for Satterfield’s sons confirmed that they will allow the exhumation.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more about this developing story.

MORE ON THIS STORY: Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming facing new indictments in housekeeper’s death settlement

