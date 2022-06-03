Public’s help sought in search for Richmond County burglary suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary that happened last week in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened May 27 at 1814 Fayetteville Drive.

Dominick Hopgood is known to frequent the Azalea Park and Augusta Estates area on Milledgeville Road.

Hopgood is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 147 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Any information concerning this suspect, contact Investigator William Smith at (706) 821-1027, or any property crimes investigator at the RCSO (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

