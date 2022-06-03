Recount possible for State Court Judge race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Court Judge Candidate Evita Paschall has filed a request for a recount of votes after her primary election loss against Ashanti Pounds.

The race was part of the May 24 Nonpartisan General Election.

As the current losing candidate, Paschall has the right to a recount by GA Code O.C.G.A 21-2-495.

In the request, Paschall cited that there were discrepancies in the votes recorded as followed:

“There was a difference of 3,875 votes (approximately 11 percent) counted missing in the race. There are 171 unresolved write in votes. The difference in the number of voters between candidates was approximately 956, a small difference which could have been caused by a computer error. There were several electronic difficulties with the Election Board computers during the entire race. Neither of the State Court Judge candidates got a 50 percent threshold vote which includes the petitioner.”

Since the request was filed on June 2, a decision on the recount needs to be made prior to the June 21 runoff.

The Board of Elections will hold an emergency special called meeting, Friday, June 3 at 4 p.m. at the Municipal Building to discuss the possibility of a recount.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.