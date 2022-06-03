Organization encourages youth to ‘Shoot Films, Not Guns’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tackling gun violence is something many of us in the community can help be a part of.

One local organization is taking matters into its own hands by targeting the youth.

Lyndon Burch started ‘Shoot Film, Not Guns’ to make a difference in young lives.

“We need to do something. There are too many shootings, too much teen violence, teen gun violence,” he said.

He says the organization plans to come back to Augusta at least once a year.

They hope to bring down violence by making a positive impact on kids when they’re young. At this camp, they brought in guests, including District Attorney Jared Williams.

“More than ever, we know the crime that’s happening in the community. We want a safer community, and that only happens if we get to our kids early and often,” said Williams.

Williams did some improv with them.

Burch said: “I’d rather for those kids to see him here than for them to have to go down and see him at his office.”

The camp exposed them to different careers in the film industry. Burch enjoyed seeing their personalities show.

“We have characters inside us that we don’t even know about. That improv gives them a chance to come out, give that character a chance to come out,” he said.

