Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Organization encourages youth to ‘Shoot Films, Not Guns’

By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tackling gun violence is something many of us in the community can help be a part of.

One local organization is taking matters into its own hands by targeting the youth.

Lyndon Burch started ‘Shoot Film, Not Guns’ to make a difference in young lives.

“We need to do something. There are too many shootings, too much teen violence, teen gun violence,” he said.

MORE | What are deputies doing about Augusta’s deadly crime rate?

He says the organization plans to come back to Augusta at least once a year.

They hope to bring down violence by making a positive impact on kids when they’re young. At this camp, they brought in guests, including District Attorney Jared Williams.

“More than ever, we know the crime that’s happening in the community. We want a safer community, and that only happens if we get to our kids early and often,” said Williams.

Williams did some improv with them.

Burch said: “I’d rather for those kids to see him here than for them to have to go down and see him at his office.”

MORE | Subject in custody, one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road

The camp exposed them to different careers in the film industry. Burch enjoyed seeing their personalities show.

“We have characters inside us that we don’t even know about. That improv gives them a chance to come out, give that character a chance to come out,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow police tape blocks a roadway near a shooting scene in Aiken on June 2, 2022.
Aiken County coroner identifies couple killed in murder-suicide
This was the scene on June 2, 2022, where a Martinez house fire killed a 10-year-old.
On boy’s birthday, new insights on fire that killed him
Nicolas Mai
‘I don’t think I’ll ever forget the cries’: Boy’s fire death breaks many hearts
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Subject in custody, one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Anyone with information on these men's identity is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Syria...
Information sought on suspects in armed robbery of Augusta café

Latest News

Embers of Hope
New ‘Ember of Hope’ mural unveiled in Augusta
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: Family files wrongful death suit against first responders
I-TEAM: Family files wrongful death suit against first responders
I-TEAM: Family files wrongful death suit against first responders
Shoot Film, Not Guns
Organization encourages youth to 'Shoot Films, Not Guns'