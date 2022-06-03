Submit Photos/Videos
New ‘Ember of Hope’ mural unveiled in Augusta

Embers of Hope
Embers of Hope
By Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new mural was unveiled Friday afternoon in Augusta.

It’s called Embers of Hope and is located off Laney Walker and James Brown Boulevard.

They cut the ribbon and revealed a large painting to celebrate people, places, and education in Augusta.

The artist Xavier Jones hopes to invite visitors and locals to enjoy the area while celebrating its rich past.

The celebration included live poetry performances until 7 p.m.

