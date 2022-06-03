Submit Photos/Videos
Man struck by slow moving train near downtown Augusta

Train tracks stock image
Train tracks stock image(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was struck by a train late Thursday night near downtown Augusta.

Deputies say at 11:03 p.m. Thursday night, they responded to 9th Street at Fenwick Street in reference to an accident involving an individual that had been struck by a train.

Investigation revealed that a male subject was lying between the rails of the railroad tracks when he was struck by a slow-moving train.

Deputies say the investigation also found that the man was intoxicated. He was taken to AUMC by ambulance with non life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

