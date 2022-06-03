Subject in custody, one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot at a BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road, in front of the Augusta Mall.

Richmond County deputies responded to the scene at 9:39 a.m. Friday morning for reports of a shooting incident.

According to the PIO, one victim was shot and taken to Doctors Hospital. Investigators say they do have a subject in custody in connection with the shooting.

We will provide details as we learn more.

