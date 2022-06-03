Submit Photos/Videos
It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can get some sweet treat deals locally

By Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Friday and one of the tastiest days of the year - National Doughnut Day!

And we’re on your side to help you score some deals from your favorite popular doughnut chains and some local shops:

Krispy Kreme - Washington Road, Peach Orchard Road, Whiskey Road in Aiken

Enjoy one doughnut free of your choice. But if you want to share the joy, you’ll get a $1 original glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen or 16 count minis.

And if you like merch, you can also get 50 percent off an official Krispy Kreme Eat Doughnuts hat!

Dunkin’s Donuts - Augusta, Evans, Martinez, Grovetown, North Augusta

Get a free donut with any beverage purchase at participating locations!

Heroes Donuts - 3328 Washington Rd Suite 1-A in Martinez

Enjoy a free bag of half a dozen glazed donut holes to each order, while supplies last! Just make sure to go early! The shop is open from 7 a.m. and 3 pm.

Sheila’s Baking Co. - 434 Georgia Ave in North Augusta

This bakery is celebrating with a special Strawberry Lemonade Doughnut - “a perfect combination of sweet strawberry and tart lemon that you don’t want to miss!” This flavor will only be available tomorrow only at the North Augusta storefront and the Aiken bakery Bus.

