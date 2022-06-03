High school senior awarded Eric Smalls Scholarship at memorial banquet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eric J. Smalls Memorial Banquet was held on Thursday at Augusta University’s Summerville Campus.

A high school senior, with plans to play college basketball, will receive a $1,000 scholarship in Smalls’ name.

Smalls was nine years old when he died in a car accident with two other young children in 2015.

The other two kids were 8-year-old John Powell and 9-year-old Quamaine Jones.

