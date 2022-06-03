Arbrie Anthony’s family keeps memory alive with college scholarship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five months since 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Shortly after, her family held rallies and led marches calling for an end to gun violence in our community. They also made a public promise to keep her memory alive.

After checking back in with the family, they’re keeping that promise.

Anthony’s family says they recently gave a scholarship to a graduating senior in her name, heading to Clark Atlanta University.

Her family says this scholarship will be an annual thing and also working on a back-to-school event later this year.

We spoke with them about how helping the youth is pushing Anthony’s legacy forward.

“Something senseless took her away, but her name is living on,” said Arthur Anthony, father.

Anthony’s loved ones presented Jordyn Neely with the Arbrie Leigh Anthony Scholarship. Her godfather has given out scholarships to the community for six years and says this was the perfect way to honor her.

Felton Neely, godfather said: “She was always a stellar person in the community, a stellar person in school, and she was a joy to be around.”

The recipient’s mother says not only are they grateful for this gift, but they will also do their best to make Anthony proud.

“It was an enormous blessing. We will continue to keep her legacy alive,” she said.

Jamila McDaniel, aunt said: “Makes me feel good that her name is living on.”

Anthony’s dad says her death impacted so many, and they will continue to honor her legacy and keep her name alive.

“As a black father being able to raise a daughter, very respectable, she loved school she loved doing the things she loved to do. It was powerful she spoke nationwide. She will not be forgotten, she will not,” he said.

