Deputies searching for missing Augusta man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating a missing Augusta man.

The sheriff’s office reports 27-year-old Brandon Alexander Mathis was last seen leaving his residence on the 3600 block of Langdon Drive on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Mathis is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Mathis left the residence walking, and his cell phone has been turned off. It is unknown what clothing he had on when he left.

If you have any information on Mathis, contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

