Deputies respond to motorcycle accident in Grovetown
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on William Few Parkway.
The accident occurred in front of the Ashbrooke subdivision.
Dispatch says the call came in at 9:21 p.m. on Thursday.
Injuries were reported, but the severity could not be confirmed.
