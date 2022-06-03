Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies respond to motorcycle accident in Grovetown

By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on William Few Parkway.

The accident occurred in front of the Ashbrooke subdivision.

Dispatch says the call came in at 9:21 p.m. on Thursday.

MORE | Separate S.C. crashes kill Hephzibah 20-year-old, moped rider

Injuries were reported, but the severity could not be confirmed.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

