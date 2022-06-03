Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning only bottomed out in the mid/upper 60s and low 70s once again. We saw a few areas of patchy fog but most of the CSRA remained relatively fogless! Highs this afternoon will be toasty once again in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the start of the day.

A cold front will work its way into the region today bringing us the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening hours of your Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms today so a few isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds and large hail are the main concern with storms that develop today.

As of now, only a few isolated showers look likely on Saturday with temperatures cooler into the upper 80s to near 90°. Sunday will be sunnier but cooler in the mid 80s as winds shift out of the northeast. Temperatures next week are expected to return to the low to mid-90s with the chance for a few isolated showers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on the tropics, the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season was this past Wednesday and we are already tracking what’s being referred to as Potential Cyclone One near Cuba. This area is actually remnants of Hurricane Agatha that formed in the Pacific and made landfall along the Western Mexico coastline on Memorial Day. The storm is expected to re-strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico later today and become our first named Tropical Storm (Alex) of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season impacting southern Florida by Saturday. As of now, impacts across the CSRA do not look likely. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

