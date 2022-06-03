Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front is approaching the region and is bringing us the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into early tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms today, so a few isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds and large hail are the main concern with storms that develop today into early tonight. Heavy rain could also lead to localized flooding issues for flood-prone areas.

A few strong storms can't be ruled this afternoon into early tonight.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s early Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. As of now, only a few isolated showers and storms look possible Saturday afternoon with temperatures cooler into the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph during the day.

Sunday will be sunnier with cooler than average temperatures. Sunday morning lows will be cooler in the low 60s. Afternoon highs Sunday will be in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Monday looks mostly dry with hotter highs back close to 90. Temperatures next week are expected to return to the low to mid-90s with the chance for a few isolated showers Tuesday and scattered storms by Wednesday.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on the tropics, the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season was this past Wednesday and we are already tracking what’s being referred to as Potential Cyclone One near Cuba. This area is actually remnants of Hurricane Agatha that formed in the Pacific and made landfall along the Western Mexico coastline on Memorial Day. The storm is expected to re-strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico later today and become our first named Tropical Storm (Alex) of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season impacting southern Florida by Saturday. As of now, impacts across the CSRA do not look likely. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

