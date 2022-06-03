Community comes together to honor boy killed in house fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents and friends held a balloon release in memory of Nicolas Mai on what should have been his 11th birthday.

He died in a house fire Tuesday in Martinez. The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Sarah Creek Court off Columbia Road.

We went to his school, South Columbia Elementary, and talked with friends about what they will miss most about Mai.

“I just thought it would be good because I guess he would see the balloons,” said Aliyah Porter, a friend of Mai.

Friends at SCE all knew June 2 was his 11th birthday.

Chrishan Porter, SCE parent said: “We knew we only had a little bit of time. My daughter was a really close friend of Nick’s, and it was important to her to celebrate his birthday.”

Porter’s daughter, Aliyah, was the one who came up with the idea for the balloon release.

Her mom reached out to the ‘Tiger’ community on Facebook, emails, and phone calls to make sure everyone brought all of the purples they could find because it was his favorite color.

“He was very sassy. He really had a strong personality,” they said.

Porter’s son, Abdul, wore a shirt with some of Mai’s favorite sayings: ‘slay’, ‘material girl’, and ‘slay what you wanna slay.’

His friends described him as prideful, confident, and smart.

Porter said: “I was devastated, and I didn’t really know how I was going to tell my twins. They were really good friends. I would Facetime with him on the regular because they played Roblox together. It just really touched me. My daughter described him as being just a beautiful boy, and he was.”

Happy birthday to you.... a beautiful life taken too soon and a community left heartbroken.

