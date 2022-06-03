Charlie Norwood VA nurses speak out on working conditions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout the pandemic, nurses and first responders stepped up and were heroes helping us get by.

Many were overworked, while hospitals were understaffed.

While our status in the pandemic has changed, nurses at the Charlie Norwood VA say their working conditions have not.

We talked with nurses at the VA about those conditions.

The nurses are worried. They say they’ve voiced concerns to the higher-ups at Charlie Norwood, but nothing is getting better.

The president of the nurses’ union says they can’t afford to lose one more nurse on staff.

“Our nurses they’re just, they’re tired,” said Irma Westmoreland.

Westmoreland has worked as a nurse at the VA for 30 years.

“There’s no higher mission that you can have than to care for those who have borne the battle for our country,” she said.

She’s reached the point where she can retire and walk away. Instead, she’s sticking around to fight for other nurses.

“Since October the 1st, we’ve lost by our count, almost 90 nurses,” she said.

By the VA’s count, they’ve lost only 69, with many retiring or transferring. Staffing nurses is still a significant issue at all our area hospitals.

“There really isn’t a shortage of nurses...what you have is a shortage of nurses willing to work in the conditions we have,” said Westmoreland.

Westmoreland claims conditions such as inflexible schedules, higher patient loads, and making nurses work in departments they don’t have the skills to work in. Like moving a mental health nurse to the operating room. That’s what pushes people away.

“When you do that, it puts patients at risk and puts the nurses at risk,” she said.

She says the union has voiced concerns to VA leaders several times.

We asked if she feels her concerns are being heard.

“I feel like they’re hearing them, but I think they’re being ignored,” she said.

In a career where every decision matters, she wants their voices to matter too.

Westmoreland says she’s not retiring until things get better. She loves nursing and taking care of veterans, so her mission is to fight for better working conditions for all nurses.

“We can’t afford at Charlie Norwood VA to lose one more nurse,” said Westmoreland.

Charlie Norwood VA Statement:

Charlie Norwood VA is proud of the work of its nurses, especially over the past two years when they heroically stood at the frontlines of a global pandemic. Shared problem-solving is in the best interest of both Charlie Norwood VA employees and the veterans we serve. The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Director has offered to meet with local NNU leadership to discuss its concerns on several occasions. That offer for meaningful dialogue remains open. In addition, Charlie Norwood VA leverages a wide variety of recruitment and retention flexibilities and incentives. Nurse Staffing & Retention Turnover among nursing professionals at Charlie Norwood VA compares favorably with turnover rates at health care systems across our region. 69 nurses departed Charlie Norwood VA in the first six months of Fiscal Year 22 - 10 of those departures were due to retirement, and another 12 transferred to a different VA facility, indicating geographic relocation as the primary cause for departure. In addition, we hired 32 new nurses during that same timeframe. We are taking aggressive measures to recruit and retain the best nursing professionals, including offering recruitment and retention bonuses and salary increases, and regular in-person and virtual job fairs for nurses. Workload & Scheduling Flexibility Workload and overtime rates among Charlie Norwood VA nurses are in keeping with what one would find in neighboring health care systems, however, our team is working to ensure we provide the best environment for our dedicated nursing staff. About two years ago, Charlie Norwood VA implemented a new pilot work model to address staffing concerns. Under this model, each employee would work 8 fewer hours each two-week pay period, leading to nurses working significantly more overtime, more nurse attrition due to long hours, and more nurses being detailed to cover shifts. In short, we found that implementing this model across our nursing staff would only exacerbate the challenges posed by national nursing shortages. We are currently exploring alternative options. Nurse Communication and Morale The vast majority of our nurses and Charlie Norwood VA employees, in general, report high morale and strong job satisfaction on employee surveys. Executive leadership hosts weekly all-staff forums and additional forums for our nursing staff to discuss concerns and action plans to address those concerns.

