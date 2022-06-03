Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Charlie Norwood VA nurses speak out on working conditions

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout the pandemic, nurses and first responders stepped up and were heroes helping us get by.

Many were overworked, while hospitals were understaffed.

While our status in the pandemic has changed, nurses at the Charlie Norwood VA say their working conditions have not.

We talked with nurses at the VA about those conditions.

The nurses are worried. They say they’ve voiced concerns to the higher-ups at Charlie Norwood, but nothing is getting better.

The president of the nurses’ union says they can’t afford to lose one more nurse on staff.

MORE | Federal report slams care of local VA patient who died

“Our nurses they’re just, they’re tired,” said Irma Westmoreland.

Westmoreland has worked as a nurse at the VA for 30 years.

“There’s no higher mission that you can have than to care for those who have borne the battle for our country,” she said.

She’s reached the point where she can retire and walk away. Instead, she’s sticking around to fight for other nurses.

“Since October the 1st, we’ve lost by our count, almost 90 nurses,” she said.

By the VA’s count, they’ve lost only 69, with many retiring or transferring. Staffing nurses is still a significant issue at all our area hospitals.

“There really isn’t a shortage of nurses...what you have is a shortage of nurses willing to work in the conditions we have,” said Westmoreland.

Westmoreland claims conditions such as inflexible schedules, higher patient loads, and making nurses work in departments they don’t have the skills to work in. Like moving a mental health nurse to the operating room. That’s what pushes people away.

MORE | I-TEAM: Local veteran’s plea to the VA goes unnoticed

“When you do that, it puts patients at risk and puts the nurses at risk,” she said.

She says the union has voiced concerns to VA leaders several times.

We asked if she feels her concerns are being heard.

“I feel like they’re hearing them, but I think they’re being ignored,” she said.

In a career where every decision matters, she wants their voices to matter too.

Westmoreland says she’s not retiring until things get better. She loves nursing and taking care of veterans, so her mission is to fight for better working conditions for all nurses.

“We can’t afford at Charlie Norwood VA to lose one more nurse,” said Westmoreland.

Charlie Norwood VA Statement:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow police tape blocks a roadway near a shooting scene in Aiken on June 2, 2022.
Aiken County coroner identifies couple killed in murder-suicide
This was the scene on June 2, 2022, where a Martinez house fire killed a 10-year-old.
On boy’s birthday, new insights on fire that killed him
Nicolas Mai
‘I don’t think I’ll ever forget the cries’: Boy’s fire death breaks many hearts
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Subject in custody, one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Anyone with information on these men's identity is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Syria...
Information sought on suspects in armed robbery of Augusta café

Latest News

Charlie Norwood VA nurses speak out on working conditions
Charlie Norwood VA nurses speak out on working conditions
Arbrie Anthony Scholarship
Arbrie Anthony’s family keeps memory alive with college scholarship
Family keeps Arbrie Anthony's memory alive with college scholarship
Family keeps Arbrie Anthony's memory alive with college scholarship
Aiken Barnwell Mental Health
Barnwell community coming together to overcome trauma